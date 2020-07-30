South Africa: Water Outages Hit Nelson Mandela Bay As Dams Drop to 17 Percent

30 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

With a combined dam capacity of 17%, and restrictions of up to 70% on water extraction from supply dams, Nelson Mandela Bay is running at a water deficit of 40 to 50 megalitres a day, which coupled with infrastructure failures, led to large water outages in the city last week.

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has only 17% of water left in its combined dams and is experiencing a water deficit of between 40 to 50 megalitres a day as huge restrictions on water extraction were introduced by the Department of Water and Sanitation, said the municipality on Wednesday, 29 July.

A groundwater project, costing close to R100-million, using drought grants, is currently of no help as the municipality was "still designing" the infrastructure needed to bring it online.

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said that the city is using 40 megalitres more than the target of 250 megalitres a day, but still has water for now.

Last week, large parts of the city struggled with continuous water outages after a series of infrastructure failures and burst pipe burst caused supply problems to reservoirs. The chemical dosing pipeline at the Churchill Dam malfunctioned and had to be replaced, and due to...

