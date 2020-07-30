Nigeria: PDP, APC Tango Over Buhari's Anti-Graft War

30 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration is diverting attention from the "stench of monumental corruption in government and suppressing information" about it.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said government was allegedly frustrating whistleblowers and "truncating on-going uncovering of widespread corruption" in ministries, departments and agencies.

But the APC challenged the PDP to put President Muhmadu Buhari's anti-graft war to test.

PDP's Ologbondiyan said one of such "antics" by the present administration was the Tuesday, July 28, 2020 press conference by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, wherein he dared Nigerians, particularly whistleblowers, despite revelations of rampant corruption in government.

"It is ridiculous that this administration seeks to claim credit for the investigation and unearthing of fraud in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) when it is already public knowledge that the investigation only came as a result of pressure mounted by our party and other Nigerians."

Reacting, the APC, in a Sallah message by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said: "The fight against corruption is total and unsparing as recent inquests and prosecutions undertaken by the current government have shown."

"Doubters and naysayers are welcome to test the administration's resolve to fight corruption. The full weight of the law awaits them," the APC added.

