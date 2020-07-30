Nigeria: Zulum Escapes Boko Haram Ambush

30 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tunji Omirin

Maiduguri — Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Wednesday escaped ambush by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram members.

One of the aides of the governor confirmed this to Daily Trust last night.

The aide said the governor's convoy was attacked when he was returning from Baga where he had distributed food items to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The aide, however, emphasised that the governor was fine after the ambush.

The governor had earlier visited Kukawa.

Baga, a fishing town in northern part of Borno State had witnessed series of attacks by Boko Haram members.

In a Facebook post, Mohammed Mai Bukar who is one of the aides of the governor wrote: "To our concerned citizens, H.E Prof. Zulum and his entourage are all fine and there were no casualties."

Governor Zulum is known for his frequent trips to many parts of Borno to visit IDPs or places attacked by insurgents. He was attacked by the terrorists in 2019 but escaped unharmed.

It was gathered that the governor was not back in Maiduguri as at the time of filing this report around 10pm.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

