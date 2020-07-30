Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 404 to 42,208

30 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 404 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 42,208 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 106 new cases; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 54; Rivers, 48; Plateau, 40; Edo, 29;Enugu, 21; Oyo, 20;Kano, 18; Ondo, 15; Ogun, 10; Ebonyi, nine; Ekiti, eight; Kaduna, six; Cross River, five; Kwara, four; Anambra and Delta three each; Imo and Nasarawa, two each, and Borno one case.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 42,208 cases of COVID-19. 19,004 patients have been discharged, while 873 persons have died."

