Tanzania: Major Drug Boost As 16 Investors Register Industries

SHORTAGE of human and livestock drugs in the country has found a reliable solution, after a total of 16 investors applied for registration of their new industries.

The industries will be manufacturing human drugs, medical devices and animal vaccines.

This was revealed on Tuesday by Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) Acting Director General, Adam Fimbo during a task force meeting with journalists.

According to him, the 16 industries are currently at different stages of construction, adding that they are expected to make great contribution in the health sector in the country when they start operations.

Currently there are a total of seven industries which manufacture human drugs, two industries which manufacture livestock drugs and vaccines, and five industries which manufacture medical devices, which make a total of 14 industries.

"We are working closely with these investors, and they have stated that the drugs which they will be manufacturing are Small Volume Paranterals (SVP) and Large Volume Paranterals (LVP), topical preparations, oral solid forms and oral liquids as well as veterinary vaccines," he said.

Mr Fimbo mentioned Hester Biosciences Limited, a high tech veterinary vaccine manufacturing industry in Kibaha Town , Coast Region, which has reached about 98 per cent of construction as one of these industries.

He noted that as the country is building an industrial economy, TMDA is working hard with other stakeholders to create a friendly and affordable environment for investors while making sure that the latter are coming out with drugs and medical devices which are safe and of good quality for both humans and livestock, as well as through Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) system.

In addition to that, the TMDA has been conducting Post Market Surveillance since 2007 as another way of ensuring that human and livestock drugs and medical devices which have reached consumers have no life threatening effects to them.

On the other hand, Mr Fimbo mentioned that the government has spent a total of 7 billion shillings for purchasing TMDA laboratory machines since its establishment in 2003 when it was known as TFDA (Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority) until it was changed to TMDA last year.

"About 5.3bn/- of this money was spent in 2016, especially for the construction of TMDA's laboratories in Mwanza and Dar es Salaam regions. Our laboratories have been recognized with Level Three Maturity standards, and we are the first country in Africa to achieve this status in laboratory categories, followed by Ghana. We have high tech and very sensitive machines that cater for the current health needs in our society," he explained.

For his part, TMDA's Business Support Director Mr Chrispin Severe mentioned that having Clients Service Charters (CSCs) has improved their services in a great way.

He explained that one of the aim of having CSCs was to improve customer care service delivery in line with various technological system and legislative changes.

Earlier, speaking during the opening of the training, Acting Regional Administrative Secretary for Morogoro Region, Mr Anza Amen Ndossa who represented Regional Commissioner Mr Loata Ole Sanare took time to emphasize to TMDA and journalists to continue educating the society on the dangers of using counterfeit drugs and medical devices.

"This is a very sensitive area, since it deals with the health and lives of people. I urge you to make sure that correct information on drug safety reaches the society and save lives which are in danger for lacking it," he remarked.