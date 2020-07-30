Zimbabwe: Nathi Nhleko On Zimbabwe Rendition - Waffle, Verbiage and Still Far From the Truth

30 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Former police minister Nathi Nhleko has formulated a theory about being stopped by the traffic police and how to frame such an event - 'conceptually' of course - in the greater scheme of State Capture and wrongdoing.

On Wednesday 29 July the former minister of police Nathi Nhleko spent a third, long day at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture answering to allegations that he was a not-insignificant cog in a larger wheel which captured the criminal justice cluster during his term under Jacob Zuma.

Nhleko, who will be remembered for his spectacular defence of Zuma's "fire pool", is an expansive and confident waffler. So much so that Zondo, during all three days of Nhleko's evidence, attempted to shimmy him along to get to the "meat" of questions being asked.

On Wednesday, responding to a query as to why he had suspended IPID executive director Robert McBride, or what it was that McBride had actually "done wrong" with regard to the "Zimbabwe Rendition" matter, Nhleko drew on a version of his old "traffic cop" theory.

The former minister explained to Zondo that McBride's recommendations in a second IPID report that Hawks head Anwar Dramat and Gauteng Hawks head...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

