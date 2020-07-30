Africa Should Be At the Forefront of Covid-19 Vaccine Trials - and Should Be Providing Scientific Leadership

opinion

The news that the University of Oxford has developed a Covid-19 vaccine, that appears safe and has triggered an immune response, is an encouraging step in our long journey toward returning to normality. It also provides the opportunity to join forces to tackle the pandemic and highlight Africa's scientific leadership.

When South Africa's first Covid-19 case was confirmed in early March 2020, few could have predicted what would come next. Fast forward to July 2020 and we are leading in a tally that we would rather not be placed in: South Africa has the highest number of Covid-19 cases on the continent - accounting for just over half of Africa's almost 900,000 cases. More than 7,000 families have lost a loved one, although some experts believe this number could be higher.

But how we are affected goes beyond these numbers. In March 2020, you wouldn't have thought twice about hugging a friend or an elderly relative. Now you hold back, unsure of the risk. And, of course, there is the cost to the economy: Scores of people have lost their jobs, with thousands fighting for the few that remain.

Physical distancing and the restrictions put in place by the government...