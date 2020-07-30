Namibia: Keetmans Power Supplies Restored

NamPower has dispatched a technical team to the Kokerboom transmission station following an unscheduled loss of power on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Although the situation has been rectified, the technical team is still attending to the cause to avert further power outages.

In a statement on Wednesday, NamPower said on 28 July 2020 at 15h30 and 29 July 2020 at 09h12, a technical fault caused by the upgrading of a direct current system at Kokerboom station, resulted in a loss of power that affected GreenNam Photovoltaic (PV) Plant and Keetmanshoop town.

The utility's senior corporate communications officer Gladwin Groenewaldt said the technical team restored supplies to the affected areas in phases.

The GreenNam PV Plant was the first to be reconnected on 28 July at 17h13, followed by Keetmanshoop at 17h57.

"Power supply was restored today, 29 July 2020 at 10h21 for both affected areas. NamPower apologises to its customers and the nation at large for any inconvenience the power outages may have caused," Groenewaldt added.