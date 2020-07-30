Nigeria: Covid-19 Forces Buhari to Suspend Sallah Homage

30 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — In compliance with COVID-19 regulations, President Muhammadu Buhari will not be receiving Sallah homage by religious, community, party and government leaders today, the presidency said yesterday.

The president will rather observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers with his family at home.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement wednesday, said the president would mark the festival at home just as he did for Eid-el-Fitr over two months ago.

Shehu said Buhari's decision was in line with advisories from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

"In wishing all Muslims a safe and happy Eid, the president reiterated the protocols as issued by the PTF that large gatherings, as much as possible, should be discouraged. Where small groups choose to hold the Eid together, face masks are absolutely necessary, as is social distancing. Advisedly, such prayers should hold outdoors and worshippers are encouraged to bring their own prayer mats.

"In order to stop the spread of the disease, the president will not be receiving Sallah homage by religious, community, party and government leaders and urges all citizens to observe the occasion as advised by state and local authorities.

"He once again he wishes all citizens a safe and happy Eid," he said.

