South Africa: Taking Part in the Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Is Giving Me Life and Hope

analysis

A veteran HIV/Aids activist signs up for the Covid-19 vaccine trial at Wits University's Shandukani Research Centre in Hillbrow and discovers hope, commitment and ghosts of activists passed away.

I would not be telling the truth if I said I am an avid reader of The Lancet or any other science journal, or that I know what I am talking about when I read about a protocol described as:

"An adaptive phase I/II randomised placebo-controlled trial to determine safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of non-replicating ChAdOx1 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in South African adults living without HIV; safety and immunogenicity in adults living with HIV."

But it is true that my attention was drawn to this trial when I saw a Facebook post by Professor Francois Venter, director of Ezintsha and a close friend and activist doctor. In the post, he spoke about his experience in taking what could either be a placebo or a candidate vaccine after becoming a volunteer in the ChAdOx1 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine trial.

I know Francois Venter because it was on his shoulder that I cried when Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) activist Sarah Hlalele died in April 2002. Francois was one of the many medical activists who played a...