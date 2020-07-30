South Africa: Taking Part in the Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Is Giving Me Life and Hope

29 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sharon Ekambaram

A veteran HIV/Aids activist signs up for the Covid-19 vaccine trial at Wits University's Shandukani Research Centre in Hillbrow and discovers hope, commitment and ghosts of activists passed away.

I would not be telling the truth if I said I am an avid reader of The Lancet or any other science journal, or that I know what I am talking about when I read about a protocol described as:

"An adaptive phase I/II randomised placebo-controlled trial to determine safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of non-replicating ChAdOx1 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in South African adults living without HIV; safety and immunogenicity in adults living with HIV."

But it is true that my attention was drawn to this trial when I saw a Facebook post by Professor Francois Venter, director of Ezintsha and a close friend and activist doctor. In the post, he spoke about his experience in taking what could either be a placebo or a candidate vaccine after becoming a volunteer in the ChAdOx1 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine trial.

I know Francois Venter because it was on his shoulder that I cried when Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) activist Sarah Hlalele died in April 2002. Francois was one of the many medical activists who played a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.