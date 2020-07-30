Namibia: Nust Resumes Classes in August

29 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

The Namibia University of Science and Technology will resume face-to-face lectures on 3 August.

This comes after the university temporarily closed after a Covid-19 positive case was reported at the institution.

"In the unfortunate event of a positive Covid-19 case being reported at Nust, a full disinfection of the affected surface areas will be done and the affected staff and/or students will be required to self-isolate for a period of not less than 14 days," read the statement by the university on Wednesday.

The face-to-face lectures are meant to address challenges faced by students who could not attend first semester online classes due to lack of devices and data.

Ahead of this resumption, the Minister of Higher Education Training and Technology, Itah Kandjii-Murangi, is scheduled to visit the Nust campus.

In a statement by Nust on Tuesday, the purpose of the minister's visit is for her to tour the campus and assess the university's preparedness to welcome students, in line with the Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

The minister will also have a meeting with the university's executive management and all faculty deans, where she will be briefed about the state of affairs at the Institution.

Meanwhile, the second semester is scheduled to commence on 19 October 2020 as approved by senate.

"The university has been open to students with courses that require practical lessons but as of next week, the traffic on campus is expected to increase substantially.

"Consequently, various measures have been put in place to ensure compliance with the national Covid-19 prevention guidelines," the statement read.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.