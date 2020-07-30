Namibia: Nust Resumes Classes in August

The Namibia University of Science and Technology will resume face-to-face lectures on 3 August.

This comes after the university temporarily closed after a Covid-19 positive case was reported at the institution.

"In the unfortunate event of a positive Covid-19 case being reported at Nust, a full disinfection of the affected surface areas will be done and the affected staff and/or students will be required to self-isolate for a period of not less than 14 days," read the statement by the university on Wednesday.

The face-to-face lectures are meant to address challenges faced by students who could not attend first semester online classes due to lack of devices and data.

Ahead of this resumption, the Minister of Higher Education Training and Technology, Itah Kandjii-Murangi, is scheduled to visit the Nust campus.

In a statement by Nust on Tuesday, the purpose of the minister's visit is for her to tour the campus and assess the university's preparedness to welcome students, in line with the Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

The minister will also have a meeting with the university's executive management and all faculty deans, where she will be briefed about the state of affairs at the Institution.

Meanwhile, the second semester is scheduled to commence on 19 October 2020 as approved by senate.

"The university has been open to students with courses that require practical lessons but as of next week, the traffic on campus is expected to increase substantially.

"Consequently, various measures have been put in place to ensure compliance with the national Covid-19 prevention guidelines," the statement read.