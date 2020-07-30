Namibia: Covid-19 Patient Denies Party Rumours

29 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

AN ARANDIS resident who recently tested positive for Covid-19 said he was shocked after information of his status leaked out on social media.

According to Gideon Mathews, he was contact-traced after a colleague tested positive last Wednesday and was tested the same day - 22 July, at Swakopmund.

He has been at an isolation facility at Swakopmund since Monday.

"The results came out positive on Sunday, and I immediately decided to create a WhatsApp group to inform friends who have been to my place in the past three weeks. Yesterday, I saw a message on social media, saying I had a house party after learning about my status," he says.

Mathews, who owns a meat braai business at Arandis, says he has a book with a list of people who support his business, and wanted to encourage them to get tested.

He says he has not had contact with anyone since the day he tested positive, and does not understand why people spread false rumours about him having a house party last Saturday.

"I want to urge people to stop spreading rumours, as it creates panic for the nation. Such things ruin people's reputations. I posted a list of names, and imagine how others are looking at them now. Corona is not something to make fun of on social media, and it's also not something to be ashamed of, but false rumours create problems," he says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.