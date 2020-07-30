Namibia: Covid-19 Patient Denies Party Rumours

AN ARANDIS resident who recently tested positive for Covid-19 said he was shocked after information of his status leaked out on social media.

According to Gideon Mathews, he was contact-traced after a colleague tested positive last Wednesday and was tested the same day - 22 July, at Swakopmund.

He has been at an isolation facility at Swakopmund since Monday.

"The results came out positive on Sunday, and I immediately decided to create a WhatsApp group to inform friends who have been to my place in the past three weeks. Yesterday, I saw a message on social media, saying I had a house party after learning about my status," he says.

Mathews, who owns a meat braai business at Arandis, says he has a book with a list of people who support his business, and wanted to encourage them to get tested.

He says he has not had contact with anyone since the day he tested positive, and does not understand why people spread false rumours about him having a house party last Saturday.

"I want to urge people to stop spreading rumours, as it creates panic for the nation. Such things ruin people's reputations. I posted a list of names, and imagine how others are looking at them now. Corona is not something to make fun of on social media, and it's also not something to be ashamed of, but false rumours create problems," he says.