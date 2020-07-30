Nigeria: AfDB Board Commends Panel That Cleared Adesina

30 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Dike Onwuamaeze

The Bureau of the Board of the Governors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has commended the members of the High-level Panel of Independent Review, which reviewed the report of the Ethics Committee of the Boards of Directors of the AfDB on the whistleblowers' complaint against the President of the AfDB Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, "for its work and for working tirelessly to ensure timely submission of its report."

The bureau noted that the panel's report has affirmed the integrity of the bank and its governance mechanism.

The panel, which was constituted on July 1, 2020, and given between two and four weeks to complete its work submitted on Tuesday its report that affirmed the innocence of Adesina on all count charges.

The panel, which was chaired by a former President of Ireland, Mrs. Mary Robinson, had the Chief Justice of Gambia, Justice Hassan B. Jallow and the President of LFMcCarthy and Associates, Mr. Leonard F. McCarthy, as members.

The bureau, in a communiqué it issued on Wednesday, a copy of which THISDAY obtained yesterday, highlighted the panel's conclusion, which concurred with the findings of the ethics committee "in respect of the allegations against the president and finds that they were properly considered and dismissed by the committee."

The communiqué was signed by the bureau's chairperson, the Minister of Planning and Development, Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, Ms. Niale Kaba.

The bureau also noted the panel's conclusion regarding the submission of Adesina to the ethics committee that "it has considered the president's submissions on their face and finds them consistent with his innocence and to be persuasive."

The bureau expressed its appreciation to all governors for "their support and patience during this process that was aimed at ensuring the integrity of the AfDB and its governance mechanisms."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.