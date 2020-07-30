Nigeria: FCTA Extends Markets' Operational Days to Seven

30 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has extended market operational days from three days a week to seven days in the week from 7:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.

The new directive would take effect from today, July 30, 2020, as part of measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

The extension was ratified after a virtual meeting yesterday between the Minister of the FCT, Mr. Muhammad Musa Bello, members of the FCT COVID-19 Response Team, senior members of the Administration and members of the Coalition of FCT Market Chairmen and Secretaries, led by Mr. Raphael Okorie.

It was also resolved that the Abuja Market Management Limited (AMML) and the various market associations would continue to carry out sensitisation activities to enlighten market users on the risk of COVID-19 and on the necessity of obeying all extant health and safety protocols.

In addition, it was also agreed that access to the markets and operations within them will only be permitted with the wearing of facial coverings and adherence to all extant health and safety guidelines, including hand washing and maintenance of physical distancing.

The FCTA, however, warned that it would be compelled to withdraw this extension, in the event the Coalition of FCT Market Chairmen and Secretaries fail to fully implement these guidelines.

