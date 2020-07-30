Tanzania: Tap Raised Economy Status for Growth, Pacesetters Told

INNOVATORS have been advised to use the lower middle-income economy status which the country has just attained to come up with systems that would foster further development.

The piece of advice was given by the Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, William Ole Nasha while handing over certificates and cheques to this year's winners of National Competition for Science, Technology and Innovation (Makisatu).

He said the government had set aside 874m/- to improve innovations and technology of some 70 finalists to assist them add value to their innovations so that they meet their intended goals.

However, Mr Ole Nasha challenged the innovators to come with technological advancement that would see the country produce and exports more, so that in near future, the country climbs ladder to an upper middle income for more competition.

"It is an ideal time... come up with innovations that would trigger the industrial economy drive, which also auger competition in the lower middle-income nations," he pointed out.

During the event, the minister handed over cheques and certificates to 21-winners, whose innovations would be used to improve many sectors, especially through the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH).

The winners were drawn from the exhibition of the Innovation Week held in March this year after judges went through their innovation work and made decisions.

The three top winners in seven categories who participated pocketed 5m/-, runners up 3m/- and 2m/- for the third placed in the line.

However, he directed that the innovation should be used to trigger production, employment and economic development in the whole country.

Mr Ole Nasha equally suggested that innovations should match directly with the market demand, as it was the only avenue to benefit the citizens and country at large.

"Innovations are riches, you must be guided on how best to attain that benchmark... , we have with us official copyrights, business registration and Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH), use them effective," he said.

This year's Makisatu competition attracted more than 600 innovators, who showcased their innovations and expressed the government's commitments to empower local innovators, so that their technologies be of importance within and outside the country.

Earlier, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Prof James Mdoe said the government was committed and determined to recognize such innovators from the grassroots level, adding that the innovations receive support from the national level.

He said innovators will be attached to Innovation Centres and hubs from where they are developed to register more competitors and facilitate industrial growth.