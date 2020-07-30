Tanzania: State Plans to Review 2002 Cooperative Development Policy

THE government is planning to review the Cooperative Development Policy of 2002 to come up with a new one that would cope with the current environment dictates in their managements.

That was said by the Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC) Director of Planning and Evaluation, Buji Bampebuye in a stakeholders' meeting organized here recently to collect views before drafting the new policy.

The meeting brought together, among others, farmers, representatives of various groups, private sector and Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) at the end of the week.

Mr Bampebuye said the review was aimed at ensuring that it aligns with the current situations within the cooperatives, and as well include all important issues in the sector.

"Let us use this opportunity to discuss together, air out our views and as well offer our recommendations on how to improve the policy and come up with the final draft that would add value in our cooperative unions," he said.

Presenting a topic at the meeting, a Law lecturer at Moshi-Cooperative University (MoCU), Alphonce Mbuya, ran the participants with the history of the Cooperative Development Policy-2002, and various documents for its establishment.

On the review, Mr Mbuya said it had considered the Five-Year National Development Plan 2016/17-2020/21, CCM Manifesto 2015/2020, UN Agenda 2030, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), The Agriculture Policy 2013, The Cooperatives Policy (2013) and other documents proposed as vital in the appraisal.

Equally, the topic aimed at looking on the assessment of the implementation of the 2002 policy, and achievements that had so far been obtained and challenges realized and addressed.