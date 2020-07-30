Tanzania: Heavenly Vocals Decorate Mkapa

AS the country is in deep sorrow due to the sudden demise of the former head of state Benjamin Mkapa musicians have celebrated his life by composing songs that pay honour to him and his services to the country.

From the date he was announced dead in Dar es Salaam to his final day at his Lupaso village in Mtwara, artistes had everything to tell Tanzanians and the world about him and how he served well his nation.

Tanzania One Theatre (TOT) 'bluesy vocals' dominated all the seven days of the mourning week. In most of their songs, TOT seemed to be well crafted in finding the best of voice for a sorrowful nation.

Songs full of great sorrows arranged in verses and rhymes that carry a sorrow message aired throughout the entire nation.

Others who did well in singing for the third-phase president include Rajabu Kahali who is popularly known as Harmonize, Peter Msechu, Elias Barnaba and Bakari Katuti (Beka Flavor).

Some of them got a chance to sing in the funeral services at Dar es Salaam and Lupaso, Mtwara.

Harmonize and TOT choir in black at simultaneous occasions stood and sang on stage with grief, capturing the hearts of many who went to pay their last respect.

Catching the lines from Harmonize he sang " ... Tunakushukuru kwa yote mengi uliyotufanyia leo mwenzetu unatangulia nenda salama ... kukupoteza kipenzi cha wengi, uliyepambana kwa ajili ya wengi... " Words expressed with a sense of acknowledgment of the role Mzee Mkapa had on the lives of many Tanzanians.

"Thank you for all that you have done for us, today you are going ... we have indeed lost the people's heart, you fought for many ... " TOT as many other musicians also expressed their deep sorrow spotting areas that Mzee Mkapa left a mark waving goodbye to him, promising to cherish his legacy. "

Kwaheri ... wanakuaga Kigoma, wanakuaga Tabora, wanakuaga Shinyanga, Mwanza na Geita ... Mkapa kwaheri Mkapa... " Peter Msechu as well waved, saying, "... alama umeacha, kiongozi mahiri, jasiri, mchapakazi, vijana kwa wazee, wa mama kwa watoto kumbukumbu yako ipo ... umeenda salama tutaonana baadaye, Mkapa lala Baba ... wetu wa dhati safari salama salimu maulana... " " ... you have left us a mark, a brilliant leader, brave, hardworking, youth and old, mothers and children all have your memory... you have gone safely we will see you later, rest in peace Mkapa rest in peace father ... our sincere, be safe in your journey, pass our greetings to the Almighty... " Mzee Mkapa will surely be remembered by many, his commitment and generosity have been a gift to many, and many will sing hymns of praise of how powerful his speeches were and the impact they made.