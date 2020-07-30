Somalia: U.S. Airstrike Kills One Al-Shabaab Fighter in Southern Somalia

At least one Alshabab militant was killed and another one was wounded in an airstrike conducted by the US military in Somalia on Wednesday.

The operation took place in the vicinity of the Jilib town 112 km south to Kismayo in Southern Somalia.

In a statement released by the US Command Africa, they also destroyed the Alshabab compound during the airstrike.

"U.S. Africa Command continues to assist the Federal Government of Somalia in disrupting Al-Shabab plans for destruction," said U.S. Air Force Col Chris Karns, director of public affairs, AFRICOM.

On July 28 the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) acknowledged civilian casualties from US Africa Command military operations in the Horn of Africa country.

The civilian deaths, it said, occurred as a result of US or al Shabab munitions that exploded during the airstrike.