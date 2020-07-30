Liberia: Lac's Hospital Shut Down

Following Confirmation Of 17 New COVID-19 Cases

Cases of Coronavirus in Grand Bassa has taken an increased path as the county gets 17 New confirmed cases, Head of the Incident command system, Dr. Anthony Tucker has disclosed.

The report places Grand Bassa at twenty-seven cumulative Cases; a number that represents 10 discharged cases and 17 active cases.

According to Dr. Tucker, the 17 active cases of COVID-19 in the County who are all Health Practitioners, sprung out particularly from the Liberia Agricultural Company Health facility within its Concession area in Electoral District four where a major gathering was held on July 26 Independence Day Celebration.

The County Health Officer told this Paper that the cases got on the rise as a result of 73 samples that were collected from Health workers who came in contact with a COVID-19 Patient in the LAC Hospital.

It was emphasized that ten males and seven females were recorded positive after the Laboratory testing in the past one week; stating the 17 patients are in stable condition and being kept at the LAC Hospital.

The cases developed from a Female Health Worker who was treated for other health conditions at the LAC Hospital and was later referred to the ELWA Medical Center in Monrovia July 9, 2020; where she got confirmed positive.

As it stands, one hundred contacts are traced in the county as the Rubber Company's Hospital faces temporary closure to Public indefinitely.

Grand Bassa accounted for its first Case on 28, April 2020 with four Health Workers being recorded amongst the first ten cases recently discharged.

At the same time, the current situation at LAC medical facility brings the affected health Workers to 21 since the pandemic began in the county this year.

According to health experts, all these are occurring amidst active operations of night Clubs, Video clubs, hosting of congested Political gatherings as well as over crowdedness at market Centers in the County.

Interestingly, all the ten discharged Cases were reported from Buchanan, while all the current active seventeen Cases are recorded from the Liberia Agricultural Company in Wee District.

Meanwhile, the proximity of Grand Bassa to Margibi, Rivercess, Montserrado and Bong Counties; there are calls for robust awareness and consistency in following the prescribed Health Protocols as means of avoiding widespread of the Virus.

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.