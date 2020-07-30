Liberia: 'Election Generosity'

NPA Boss Describes Sen. Lawrence's Street Light Project In Buchanan City

The ongoing Street Light installation project in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County by Senator, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence has come under serious condemnation by the Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), Bill Twehway.

Twehway described the Light installation as "Election Generosity", further stating that the light is being brought on account of campaign to attract the citizens' votes.

"Nyonblee put some lamps up here and she says it is light after eight years of leadership as Senator; she must be joking," the NPA Boss lambasted.

The NPA Managing Director cited the lack of leadership as one of the reasons behind his declaration for the governing Coalition for Democratic Change's candidate in Grand Bassa County to unseat the incumbent Senator.

Twehway also claimed that the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) supported Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence during the June 7, 2013 by-election after the death of Grand Bassa 2011 elected Senator, John Francis Whitfield; a support he said the party has decided to withdraw ahead of the December 8, 2020 Senatorial Elections.

He made the assertion Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the CDC Grand Bassa County's Primary that brought former Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Findley to the winning platform as candidate of the Coalition for Democratic Change in Grand Bassa County.

The primary was held on the day President Weah officially responded to what Findley described as "Leave" he is embarking on; although the Executive Mansion termed it as "Resignation".

"We hereby empower you to take the message of Hon. Findley to the deepest part of the rural areas across Grand Bassa until we capture the Senatorial post," NPA boss Twehway told partisans.

Findley's request to take Leave from the Foreign Ministry was heavily pushed by a petition from Chiefs, Elders and other citizens demanding his participation in the 2020 Senatorial Election to democratically unseat incumbent Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.

Findley served Grand Bassa as Senator for nine years and Pro-Temp during President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's leadership and later got appointed as Board Chair of the Liberia Airport Authority after his defeat in 2014 that caused Senator Jonathan Kaipay to be elected.

At the same time,Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence gets on defense spree to protect her ongoing Solar Light Installation in the County Capital, Buchanan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sen. Lawrence on July 29 in a social media post responded to the National Port Authority Managing Director, Bill Twehway's assertion that the Light project is a "Lampton" like a Candle light; a condemnation the female Lawmaker rejects.

In her defense posture, the Senate Chair on Rules, Order and Administration released on her official social media (Facebook) page a photo of Street Light in a country she claimed to be Rwanda; stating "The same lights we are installing are the same in the streets in Rwanda.

Such release by the incumbent Senator and Liberty Party Political Leader interprets how each player of the 2020 midterm senatorial process is watching the others as means of not allowing any infringement against the rules nor to permit any attack against one's "Legacy".

Meanwhile, supporters of all sides are protecting their aspirants with an undoubted confidence of capturing the seat after December 8 this year.

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.