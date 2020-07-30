Liberia: Church Honors Minister Kruah

In recognition of the Minister of Posts & Telecommunications, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr. 'humanitarian services' to toward a long legal battle that lasted for over eight years in favor of a church, the Calvary Redemption Church of God, Mountain Assembly (CRCGMA) has presented him certificate of Honor.

The honoring program took the Minister by Surprise on Wednesday July 29, 2020 when a delegation from the church headed by its Bishop, Benjamin Doe Wion visited the Ministry to present the certificate of honor.

During the short ceremony, the church offered prayers and presented a Holy Bible to the Minister as his gift for his kind gesture that continues to remain in the hearts of all members of the church.

Reading the certificate of Honor, Bishop Wion said, "In recognition and grateful appreciation for your outstanding contributions & numerous selfless sacrifices to national economic recovery, human capacity development, commitment, & patriotism to national building over the years, the Calvary Redemption Church of God Mountain Assembly West Africa Council deems it expedient to recognize & Honor you during this Mountain Assembly West Africa Council 35th International convention," Bishop Wion.

Bishop Wion further stated that, "In testimony thereof, the CRCGA has awarded this certificate declaring you as Minister of the Year, may our gratitude remain in memorial and God sustainable divine breakthrough blessing be yours through the years to come."

In response to the church, Minister Kruah applauded them for their thoughts in recognizing him as a man who provided them legal services through humanitarian gesture and expressed his willingness to give positive legal advice.

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.