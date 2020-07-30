Ghana: Court Quashes UEW Pro-VC Election ... Orders for Fresh Election

30 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Winneba High Court on Monday quashed the November 21, 2019 Pro-VC Election of University of Education Winneba (UEW).

The court, presided over by Justice Aboagye Tanoh further ordered for an immediate conduct of fresh election for the Pro-VC position.

Contrary to the university's statute, professor Afful Broni made a nomination which led to the election of Dr Andy Ofori-Birikorang as a candidate for the Pro-VC Election

This decision by Professor Afful Broni was, however, challenged in the Winneba High Court thereby, ordering for a re-hearing.

According to the court, Dr Afful Broni had no power under section 672 A and UEW statutes to nominate persons for the position of a Pro-Vice Chancellor.

A cost of GH₵5,000 was also awarded to the plaintiff.

Lawyer for the plaintiff and MP for Efutu Constituency, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, expressed content with the court's hearing.

"The High Court in Winneba has held that University of Education statutes does not permit the Vice Chancellor to nominate, for the purpose of election, a Pro-Vice Chancellor. Accordingly, the court quashed the decision of Professor Aful-Broni to nominate three persons for the election. In effect the court pronounced that the professor Afful's decision cannot hold," he stated.

According to him, the court ruling clearly vindicates the stance of his client, Dr Frimpong Kaakyire who is a lecturer at UEW and a former UTAG President. Source: ghanaweb.com

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.