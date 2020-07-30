Ghana: Court Quashes UEW Pro-VC Election ... Orders for Fresh Election

The Winneba High Court on Monday quashed the November 21, 2019 Pro-VC Election of University of Education Winneba (UEW).

The court, presided over by Justice Aboagye Tanoh further ordered for an immediate conduct of fresh election for the Pro-VC position.

Contrary to the university's statute, professor Afful Broni made a nomination which led to the election of Dr Andy Ofori-Birikorang as a candidate for the Pro-VC Election

This decision by Professor Afful Broni was, however, challenged in the Winneba High Court thereby, ordering for a re-hearing.

According to the court, Dr Afful Broni had no power under section 672 A and UEW statutes to nominate persons for the position of a Pro-Vice Chancellor.

A cost of GH₵5,000 was also awarded to the plaintiff.

Lawyer for the plaintiff and MP for Efutu Constituency, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, expressed content with the court's hearing.

"The High Court in Winneba has held that University of Education statutes does not permit the Vice Chancellor to nominate, for the purpose of election, a Pro-Vice Chancellor. Accordingly, the court quashed the decision of Professor Aful-Broni to nominate three persons for the election. In effect the court pronounced that the professor Afful's decision cannot hold," he stated.

According to him, the court ruling clearly vindicates the stance of his client, Dr Frimpong Kaakyire who is a lecturer at UEW and a former UTAG President. Source: ghanaweb.com