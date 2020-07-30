Ghana: Pres Cuts Sod for Water Expansion Projects in Yendi, Tamale

30 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Yendi — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday cut sod for the commencement of works on water expansion project in Yendi, estimated to cost 30 million dollars.

The project, which is being funded by the Indian Axim Bank, would serve more than 2,000 people.

President Akufo-Addo said it was sad that the water system in Yendi had not seen any expansion works for well over 50 years, stating that his government was committed to address the challenge facing the people of the area.

He said it was unacceptable that Yendi, being one of the oldest towns in the country, was still confronted with water crisis and, therefore, charged the contractors working on the project to ensure quality work, and also complete the project on scheduled.

The overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari, in a speech read on his behalf, commended the President for his zeal and commitment to solve the water crisis in Yendi.

He pledged to offer assistance and collaborate with the contractors to complete the project on schedule.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah said urban and rural water supply in the country had increased from 78 per cent in 2017 to 81 per cent in 2019, stressing that her ministry would continue to adopt measures to increase portable water supply coverage to many communities.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, on his part, indicated the Regional Coordinating Council's readiness to monitor and supervise the project to ensure quality of work.

In a related development, President Akufo-Addo cut sod for work to begin on the Tamale water expansion project to increase the water supply capacity of the Tamale Metropolitan area.

The President said the Tamale water project would improve upon the flexibility of water supply, by building a new water supply system which would rely on the White Volta at Yapei, with 29.7 million gallons per day capacity water treatment plant.

He emphasised that this would be, by far, the biggest water project in the five northern regions, and the second biggest, in terms of cost, in the history of the country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.