Ghana: Pres Cuts Sod for Water Expansion Projects in Yendi, Tamale

Yendi — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday cut sod for the commencement of works on water expansion project in Yendi, estimated to cost 30 million dollars.

The project, which is being funded by the Indian Axim Bank, would serve more than 2,000 people.

President Akufo-Addo said it was sad that the water system in Yendi had not seen any expansion works for well over 50 years, stating that his government was committed to address the challenge facing the people of the area.

He said it was unacceptable that Yendi, being one of the oldest towns in the country, was still confronted with water crisis and, therefore, charged the contractors working on the project to ensure quality work, and also complete the project on scheduled.

The overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari, in a speech read on his behalf, commended the President for his zeal and commitment to solve the water crisis in Yendi.

He pledged to offer assistance and collaborate with the contractors to complete the project on schedule.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah said urban and rural water supply in the country had increased from 78 per cent in 2017 to 81 per cent in 2019, stressing that her ministry would continue to adopt measures to increase portable water supply coverage to many communities.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, on his part, indicated the Regional Coordinating Council's readiness to monitor and supervise the project to ensure quality of work.

In a related development, President Akufo-Addo cut sod for work to begin on the Tamale water expansion project to increase the water supply capacity of the Tamale Metropolitan area.

The President said the Tamale water project would improve upon the flexibility of water supply, by building a new water supply system which would rely on the White Volta at Yapei, with 29.7 million gallons per day capacity water treatment plant.

He emphasised that this would be, by far, the biggest water project in the five northern regions, and the second biggest, in terms of cost, in the history of the country.