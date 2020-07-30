Liberia: Ex - President Taylor's Daughter Lifts Hand of Candidate in Bong Senate Race

30 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Gbarnga, Bong County - The daughter of former Liberian president Charles Taylor has endorsed the candidacy of Senator Henry Yallah, days after Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor announced that she won't support the senator's re-election bid.

Howard-Taylor had announced that the National Patriotic Party, a constituent party of the ruling Coalition of Democratic Change, will not support Yallah's re-election because he has failed to bring any significant dividends to the people who elected him.

Howard-Taylor Taylor also promised that NPP will not endorsed Yallah's re-election bid because he is a member of Weah's Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

But Charlene Taylor in her endorsement of Yallah said her presence at Wednesday's primary was to indicate the NPP support to Yallah's re-election.

In a silent jab at Howard-Taylor, she said: 'Don't be moved by what they say. I have come here as a member of the primary committee of the NPP. You have our fullest support, senator. You're a member of the Coalition for Democratic Change, we can't despise you. We will stand by you to the end," she said.

Charlene Taylor also said that the NPP will ensure Yallah is re-elected despite the vice president's decision to not support him. 'The NPP as a party remains committed to your re-election and nothing is going to stop that. We understand that our standard bearer Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor is not supporting you but the NPP as a party will stand by you," she said.

Charlene Taylor was not the only top ranking member of the NPP who was present at Wednesday's primary. Bong's District Three lawmaker, Marvin Cole, a longtime ally to Howard-Taylor, also read an endorsement statement of his own, declaring support for Yallah.

Cole said it was now time that the ruling coalition focus its attention on winning Bong County and stop the "unnecessary" backstabbing. "We have to focus what is at stake and do away with the petit politics that's not healthy for the coalition. I, Hon Marvin Josiah Cole, do hereby endorse the re-election bid of senator Henry Yallah," Cole said.

Yallah won Wednesday's primary of the Congress for Democratic Change unopposed. But what remains a challenge for him, according to political pundits, is settle whatever disagreements between him and Vice President Taylor.

