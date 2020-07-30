Liberia: World Day Against Trafficking in Persons - 'Hidden Crime That Knows No Boundaries'

analysis

On December 18th, 2013, the United Nations General Assembly declared July 30th as the World Day against Trafficking in Persons to raise awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking and to promote and protect their rights.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently said of Human Trafficking: "Human trafficking is often a hidden crime that knows no boundaries. By some estimates, as many as 24.9 million people- adults and children-are trapped in a form of modern slavery around the world . . . The evil of human trafficking must be defeated. We remain relentless in our resolve to bring perpetrators to justice, to protect survivors and help them heal, and to prevent further victimization and destruction of innocent lives."

The theme of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2020 is "committed to the cause- working on the frontline to end human trafficking." This year's theme seeks to focus attention on those organizations and individuals, who work tirelessly to end human trafficking around the world. The U.S. Embassy would like to recognize the law enforcement officers, social workers, healthcare professionals, NGO staff, and many others working in Liberia and around the world to protect the vulnerable.

Earlier this year, the United States' 2020 TIP Report raised Liberia's TIP status to that of Tier 2. This change was a direct result of the commitment and diligent frontline work of individuals in Liberia to end human trafficking. Liberia has made great strides in the fight against human trafficking and is poised to make even greater progress in the years to come.

The United States is pleased to provide support for this year's World Day Against Trafficking in Persons commemoration. The International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Section of the United States Embassy in Monrovia will continue to work closely with its implementing partners, Liberian law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Labor to end human trafficking in Liberia.