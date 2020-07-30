South Africa: Cigarette Butts Stink - and Are a Major Cause of Plastic Pollution

30 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sharon Nyatsanza

Around 15 billion cigarette butts are tossed on the ground by South Africans every year, and each one of them is not only a toxic chemical bomb, it is also yet another piece of non-biodegradable single-use plastic.

The Covid-19 crisis has served as a stern reminder that the world cannot leave well-known threats unattended. Understandably health and economic concerns have taken priority but, it would be a grave error to ignore the looming environmental disasters, plastic pollution included. Various actors around the world and in South Africa have called for a "green" recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic to create a more sustainable economy and to prevent one crisis from leading to another.

It is plastic-free July and all efforts to discourage the use and littering of "pointless plastic" will help alleviate the plastic pollution crisis. Yet the cigarette butts or filters, the most littered plastic item around the world, has mostly avoided attention. To tackle the cigarette butt problem, tobacco companies should be held responsible for the entire lifecycle of their products.

An estimated 65% of all consumed cigarettes are littered, with South Africans consuming about 23.49 billion cigarettes each year, over 15 billion cigarette butts are thrown away on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

