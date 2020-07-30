Liberia: First Lady Boosts Phebe, C. B. Dunbar Hospitals' Covid-19 Fight

Monrovia — As part of her ongoing support to end COVID-19 in Liberia, First Lady Clar Marie Weah has donated assorted medical supplies and food to Liberia's two largest regional referral and maternity hospitals in central Liberia - Phebe and C. B. Dunbar Hospitals.

The medical supplies, including nearly 5,000 surgical masks, 14 electronic thermometers and 110 bags (25kg each) of rice, were donated over the weekend in Bong County.

Presenting the items, the First Lady's Deputy Chief of Office Staff, James K. Kortu, Jr., conveyed Mrs.

Weah's heartfelt gratitude to health workers across the country for their great sacrifices as front-liners in the fight against covid19.

Mr. Kortu said the donation of medical supplies and food demonstrates the First Lady's concern about the safety and wellbeing of health workers.

A release from the First Lady's Office quotes Mr. Kortu as saying that the gesture was also intended to enable health workers and their respective families to happily observe the July 26 Independence Day celebration.

In response, Phebe Hospital's Medical Director, Dr. Jefferson Sibley commended the First Lady for the package of 70 bags of rice, 2,400 surgical masks along with 7 thermometers, stressing that it could not have come anytime better.

Dr. Sibley said the hospital was in dire need of such support, especially the medical supplies, as the facility is gradually reopening its doors to the public following a brief period of closure.

Phebe Hospital was shut down recently after the Medical Director himself along

with seven health workers tested positive of the novel coronavirus.

For her part, the Chief Medical Officer of C. B. Dunbar Maternity and Neo-natal Hospital, Dr. Kour Geah, welcomed Mrs. Weah's kindness, adding that the donation will enhance their capacity in combating the virus.

Dr. Geah said the 2,400 surgical masks and 7 thermometers would help ensure the safety of health workers and the proper screening of incoming patients among others, while food would motivate the workforce.

Also speaking on behalf of the people of Bong County, Superintendent Esther Walker praised Mrs. Weah's tireless efforts geared towards improving the lives of the underprivileged people.

Superintendent Walker said the First Lady's work including the feeding and construction of homes for the elderly, support to orphanages and the welfare of women and girls among others were outstanding.

She reaffirmed her office commitment to remain supportive of Mrs. Weah's initiatives especially in Bong County.

Meanwhile, the First Lady's gesture also benefited inmates at the Suakoko Leprosy Rehabilitation Center in Bong County.

Receiving a package of 30 bags (25kg each) of rice and 10 cartons of canned-kidney beans, the head of the center, Mr. John Yarkparwolo thanked Mrs. Weah for always identifying with them.

Mr. Yarkparwolo, who is also the Town Chief, said they were forever grateful to the First Lady and will continue to pray for God's blessings upon her.