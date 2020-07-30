Liberia's Abuja Mission Gets New Appointments, Promotion

Abuja — The Liberian Embassy in Abuja, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has received two new appointments and a promotion.

A release from the Embassy names Chief Obioma Clifford Nzeruem and Ms. Mariam B. Garnett as being appointed as Liberia's Honorary Consul to the South-East and Southeastern States of Nigeria and Third Secretary respectively.

At the same time, the Third Secretary for Administration, Ms. Anita M. Johnson, is now promoted to the position of Second Secretary/Vice Consul.

Their appointments, according to the release, which were approved by His Excellency, President George Manneh Weah, Sr., were communicated in a letter from Former Foreign Minister Honorable Gbehzohngar Findley, to Ambassador Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh.

Chief Clifford Nzereum, who in his new capacity, will be based in Owere, Imo State, is expected to help in promoting the Foreign Policy objectives of Liberia, including the strengthening of relations between Liberia and Nigeria.

Before now, he has been serving, at his own expense, as Protocol Attaché to the Liberian Embassy in Abuja with office in Lagos, where he assists the Abuja Mission with the provision of protocol and hospitality services to Liberian officials, business people and students visiting or transiting in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos.

Previously, Chief Cliff, as he is popularly called by Liberians in Nigeria, served as Liberia's Consul General in Lagos during Liberia's civil war, aiding dozens of Liberian refugees in Lagos and other adjoining states in Nigeria, the release adds.

Ms. Johnson's ascendency to the post of Second Secretary/Vice Consul comes with a wealth of diplomatic experience, having worked diligently as the Third Secretary for Administration at the Abuja Mission over the past years.

She is now expected in her new role, to assist the Counselor/Consul of the Mission with the execution of all consular services, including the issuing of visas, operation of the Passport Application Center, and consular services requested by Liberians in Nigeria and other states of accreditation, the release adds.

Ms. Garnett, as Third Secretary, will assist with the day-to-day running of the Chancery, including managing the physical plant and related logistical matters confronting the Mission, among others.

Prior to her new appointment, she has worked with the Internal Audit Agency in Congo Town, Paynesville, Liberia, since 2016, the release concludes.