South Africa: Maokeng Police Station Closed Due to Covid-19 Related Incidents

30 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The community in Maokeng is advised that the police station is closed due to a Covid-19 related incident after a member tested positive for the virus.

The CSC will on the interim operate from the Detectives offices at Mannis street, Seisoville, Maokeng and the number 056-216 7200 can be used for any emergencies and the Station Commander, Colonel Modiko can be contacted at 082 465 2671.

The community will be informed when the station is operational again.

The SAPS management wishes to assure the community that services will not be affected by this closure and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

