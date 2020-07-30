South Africa: Western Cape Secession Is Pie in the Sky, No Matter How You Slice It

opinion

Calls for the Western Cape to secede from South Africa and become an independent state have become more strident as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks economic devastation across the country. But it's as likely to fly as an ostrich.

The lockdown and subsequent regulations imposed by the national government have created great anxiety for many who are looking down the deep dark rabbit hole of unemployment in our country. Consequently, it is understandable that the appetite for secession of the Western Cape from the Republic of South Africa has gained momentum from a mere romanticised dream held by a very small fragment of the country's population to a booming campaign, enhanced by entities such as the Cape Party and Cape Independence movement, among others. The call for secession is notably energised from the burning reaction to national government-sanctioned illogical and irrational lockdown measures that have left a profoundly negative impact on local communities.

It is unfortunate, however, that those who desire such an outcome do not necessarily fathom the logistics of such an exercise within our constitutional framework but are rather seemingly driven and infatuated over this professed Utopia, a probable result from drowning themselves in the red, white and blue...