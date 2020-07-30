South Africa: Eighteen Arrested for Contravention of Disaster Management Act

30 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

OR Tambo police are committed in maintaining law and order and enforcing the Disaster Management Act around the District by conducting operations. During the operations that were conducted at Tsolo, Mthatha, Madeira and Ngangelizwe last night between 20:00 and 05:00 today, eighteen (18) suspects between 21 and 37 years were arrested for contravention of the DMA by failing to confine themselves to their places of residence. They'll appear before their respective courts today.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man has been arrested during an operation after he was found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol with four (04) rounds of ammunition at Julukuqu locality in Bityi yesterday at about 21:00. Police were following an information about him being in possession of an unlicensed firearm. He resisted the arrest and fired some shots to police but was overpowered and arrested. No one was injured. He'll be profiled and linked to house robberies, attempted murder and murder that occurred around Bityi. He will appear before Bityi Periodical Court soon and the firearm will be sent for ballistic testing.

Lastly, Mthatha K9 members have arrested a 29-year-old man after he was found in possession of eight (08) Boss Mandrax and R160 in cash at Sibangweni locality in Libode today at about 01h30. He will appear before Libode Magistrate Court today facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

The District Commissioner Major General David Kanuka commended all the operatives.

