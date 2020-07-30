South Africa: Environment, Forestry and Fisheries On Reopening Botanical Gardens Under Strict Covid-19 Health Protocols

30 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Members of the public are once again able to access the country's botanical gardens to exercise with effect from 3 August 2020.

Permission for access for exercise purposes only was published in the Amended Directions for the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries in Government Gazette 43564 (Notice No. 822) on 28 July 2020.

"The gardens have been closed to the public for four months. Reopening the gardens will allow those who frequent for exercise to again enjoy the privilege. Any access and use is subject to strict COVID-19 health protocols," said Minister Creecy.

The country's 11 botanical gardens in eight provinces are managed by the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI). Each garden represents a variety of South Africa's rich biodiversity.

No social gathering, picnics or public events will be allowed. Commercial facilities in the gardens, such as restaurants, have been allowed to open under Alert Level 3 subject to prescribed regulations for the respective areas of business.

"Business conferences and meetings limited to 50 people, excluding those who participate via electronic platforms, may be allowed under controlled conditions outlined in government regulations that promote health protocols for such gatherings," said Minister Creecy.

Daily access to the botanical gardens will be monitored, and limited once the safe carrying capacity for the area has been reached. All visitors will be required to wear cloth face masks, be temperature screened, and complete a tracing register. Gate opening and closing hours will be strictly adhered to.

To access the amended gazette, please click on the link below:

https://www.gov.za/sites/default/files/gcis_document/202007/43564gon822.pdf

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.