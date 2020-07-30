South Africa: Dirty Tobacco - How the Cigarette Ban Backfired

30 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

What is more profitable than cocaine, heroin, marijuana or guns? Illegally trafficked cigarettes. For decades reputable tobacco companies have been complicit in cigarette smuggling. In a gripping Daily Maverick webinar, former SARS lawyer Telita Snyckers and Scorpio journalist Pauli van Wyk discussed the spies, lies and mega-profits of dirty tobacco.

The illicit trade in tobacco, especially cigarettes, costs South Africa's economy billions of rand annually through lost tax revenue. It involves the "supply, distribution and sale of smuggled genuine, counterfeit or cheap white tobacco products".

Counterfeit cigarettes are identical copies of branded products manufactured without the authorisation of the rightful owners. Cheap white cigarettes (or "illicit whites") are produced with the approval of a licensing authority in one country but smuggled and sold in another without duties being paid.

It is estimated that illicit cigarettes made up around 40% of the cigarette trade in South Africa and had shown "no sign of slowing down". Under the Covid-19 ban, all cigarette sales have been declared illegal.

Telita Snyckers, an independent illicit trade expert and former SA Revenue Service executive, says there are no angels in the mix of manufacturers that operate in SA.

In her book Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.