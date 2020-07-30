South Africa: Man Nabbed With Dagga Appears in Court

30 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police Officers from Bergville conducted an operation last night at Magangangozi after they received intelligence about a suspect dealing in dagga.

Police proceeded to the identified homestead where the suspect was found at the premises. Upon searching the house, a container full of dagga as well as bags containing dagga bags were seized. The 54-year-old man was placed under arrest for dealing in dagga. Police seized 220kg of dagga estimated to have a street value of R35 000-00. He is appearing at the Bergville Magistrates Court today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jula praised the police officers for arresting the drug dealer.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.