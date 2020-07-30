South Africa: Man Nabbed With Dagga Appears in Court

press release

Police Officers from Bergville conducted an operation last night at Magangangozi after they received intelligence about a suspect dealing in dagga.

Police proceeded to the identified homestead where the suspect was found at the premises. Upon searching the house, a container full of dagga as well as bags containing dagga bags were seized. The 54-year-old man was placed under arrest for dealing in dagga. Police seized 220kg of dagga estimated to have a street value of R35 000-00. He is appearing at the Bergville Magistrates Court today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jula praised the police officers for arresting the drug dealer.