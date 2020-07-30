South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Condemns Alleged Murder of an Off-Duty Police Officer

30 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemns in the strongest possible terms the callous killing of an off-duty Constable Thato Makhoana and equally important, conveys his heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and colleagues.

This is after the lifeless body of Constable Makhoana (26) was found at approximately 18:00 on Wednesday, 29 July 2020, along the road in the vicinity of Klippan farm near Slurry outside Mahikeng with what appeared to be gunshot wounds on the body. According to information at our disposal, Makhoana who was stationed in Mmabatho, indicated in the morning on Wednesday, 29 July 2020, that he was on his way to visit his sister in Zeerust.

A missing person enquiry was ultimately registered at Mahikeng police station after Makhoana failed to either arrive in Zeerust or answer his cell phone. The victim's vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, was later found torched at Majemantsho village in the policing precinct of Lomanyaneng.

Investigation into the matter by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) is underway. The Provincial Commissioner who thanked the Ottoshoop Community Police Forum (CPF) for their cooperation, has mobilised a 72-hour Activation Plan to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

We are appealing to anyone who may have any information that can lead to the arrest or assist in the investigation, to contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Warrant Officer Modise Thaga at 0823742417 or call the Crime Stop number: 086 00 10111. Anonymous tip-offs may also be shared via the MySAPS App.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

