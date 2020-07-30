South Africa: Truck Driver Arrested At Roadblock With Liquor

press release

Joint operations held between the SAPS and the traffic authorities led to the arrest of a 40-year-old truck driver in Kinklebos this morning, 30 July 2020.

It is alleged that at about 11:00, SAPS Kinklebos members and the traffic officials were at the Kinklebos traffic weigh bridge when they stopped a truck and a silver W Caravelle. On searching both vehicles more than 5000 litres of alcohol in 417 cases (12 × 1 litre bottles) were found.

The 40-year-old truck driver admitted ownership of the alcohol and was arrested and charged under the regulations of the Disaster Management Act, for the illegal transporting of liquor during the lockdown and prohibited period. The estimated value of the alcohol is R62 550.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Alexandria Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile applauded the arrest and added that "Our community as well as businesses must respect and adhere to the limitations and prohibitions as set out in the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act 57 of 2002). The South African Police Service will continue to enforce the law and arrest those who blatantly disregard the law," added Maj Gen Patekile.