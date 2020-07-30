South Africa: Truck Driver Arrested At Roadblock With Liquor

30 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Joint operations held between the SAPS and the traffic authorities led to the arrest of a 40-year-old truck driver in Kinklebos this morning, 30 July 2020.

It is alleged that at about 11:00, SAPS Kinklebos members and the traffic officials were at the Kinklebos traffic weigh bridge when they stopped a truck and a silver W Caravelle. On searching both vehicles more than 5000 litres of alcohol in 417 cases (12 × 1 litre bottles) were found.

The 40-year-old truck driver admitted ownership of the alcohol and was arrested and charged under the regulations of the Disaster Management Act, for the illegal transporting of liquor during the lockdown and prohibited period. The estimated value of the alcohol is R62 550.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Alexandria Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile applauded the arrest and added that "Our community as well as businesses must respect and adhere to the limitations and prohibitions as set out in the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act 57 of 2002). The South African Police Service will continue to enforce the law and arrest those who blatantly disregard the law," added Maj Gen Patekile.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.