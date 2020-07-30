Zimbabwe: Peter Hain Calls for Stronger Sanctions Against Zimbabwe for Human Rights Abuses

analysis

Analysts believe Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is growing uncertain about the loyalty of the generals.

British MP and former anti-apartheid campaigner Peter Hain has urged the British government to extend sanctions against Zimbabwe because of "escalating human rights violations" in the country.

Speaking in the British Parliament on Wednesday, Hain, a former Labour cabinet minister, called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to impose new sanctions on key Zimbabwean ministers and security chiefs.

"In Zimbabwe, three women have recently been abducted and tortured: opposition MP and former Canon Collins Scholar Joanah Mamombe, together with Netsai Marowa and Cecilia Chepiri," Hain said.

"On July 20, highly respected journalist Hopewell Chin'ono was arrested and denied bail for supporting an anti-corruption protest and faces 10 years in jail. Opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume was arrested and youth leader Takunda Madzana abducted and tortured by state security agents on July 26.

"As well as rampant corruption, there is a pattern of ongoing human rights violations under cover of the Covid-19 crackdown. Can the government update its sanctions to cover more Zimbabwe ministers and security chiefs?" he asked.

Hain grew up in South Africa but moved to Britain with his parents in 1966. He played...