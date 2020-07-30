South Africa: Crime Operation Yields Good Results

press release

Efforts to curb the proliferation of drugs and firearms in the communities yielded good results following the operation executed by the Alice OCC and King Williams Town K9 Unit members.

Yesterday, 29 July at about 18:30, members followed the information received and arrested five suspects aged between 24 and 59 years in different villages and discovered various drugs including Mandrax tablets, Tik (Crystal Meth) and Dagga worth a substantial amount of money and two firearms with two magazines and ammunition.

The intelligence-driven operation led the members to various villages. At Mxhelo Village, Alice, they searched a house and recovered two firearms (9mm) with magazines and twelve (12) live ammunition, four hundred and fifty one (451) mandrax tablets.

They also proceeded to other two villages Mavuso and Memela within Alice where they recovered dagga, mandrax tablets and TIK. The suspects were immediately arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The discovered firearms and ammunition belongs to the deceased brother of other suspect and the other one was stolen at Venterstad in 1992.

All the suspects will appear at Alice Magistrate Court soon.

The Acting Amathole District Commissioner Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu appreciated the sterling job done by SAPS members in ensuring that the citizens are and feel safe and that firearms are discovered and confiscated to prevent any form of crime. He express his gratitude to the community members who continue to share valuable information with SAPS and encouraged them to report any criminal activities to 08600 10111 or SAPS USSD*134*10111#