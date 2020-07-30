South Africa: Crime Operation Yields Good Results

30 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Efforts to curb the proliferation of drugs and firearms in the communities yielded good results following the operation executed by the Alice OCC and King Williams Town K9 Unit members.

Yesterday, 29 July at about 18:30, members followed the information received and arrested five suspects aged between 24 and 59 years in different villages and discovered various drugs including Mandrax tablets, Tik (Crystal Meth) and Dagga worth a substantial amount of money and two firearms with two magazines and ammunition.

The intelligence-driven operation led the members to various villages. At Mxhelo Village, Alice, they searched a house and recovered two firearms (9mm) with magazines and twelve (12) live ammunition, four hundred and fifty one (451) mandrax tablets.

They also proceeded to other two villages Mavuso and Memela within Alice where they recovered dagga, mandrax tablets and TIK. The suspects were immediately arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The discovered firearms and ammunition belongs to the deceased brother of other suspect and the other one was stolen at Venterstad in 1992.

All the suspects will appear at Alice Magistrate Court soon.

The Acting Amathole District Commissioner Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu appreciated the sterling job done by SAPS members in ensuring that the citizens are and feel safe and that firearms are discovered and confiscated to prevent any form of crime. He express his gratitude to the community members who continue to share valuable information with SAPS and encouraged them to report any criminal activities to 08600 10111 or SAPS USSD*134*10111#

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.