South Africa: Edenburg and Kofiefontein Police Stations Closed for Decontamination

30 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police stations in Edenburg and Koffiefontein are closed after members tested positive for Covid 19 virus.

The community serviced by the said police stations are advised that the Community Service Centres will temporarily operate as follows:

Edenburg - CSC will operate from VFR located behind the police station in nr 12 Church street; Edenburg.

The following numbers can be used for emergency:

CSC: 076 421 9715

Station Commander: 082 467 6324

Koffiefontein - will operate from Detective offices situated in Mosley street; Koffiefontein.

For emergency the following numbers can be used:

CSC: 053-205 9800

Station Commander: 072 700 6461

The buildings will be decontaminated for the duration of the closure and members will be subjected to necessary Covid 19 related protocols.

Communities will be informed once they are operational again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these closures.

