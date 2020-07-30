South Africa: Change to Zondo Regulations - a Glimmer of Hope, but It Will Not End Corruption

opinion

While the Zondo commission plods along with seemingly no end in sight, President Cyril Ramaphosa has amended its regulations to boost the ability to build winnable cases that could be prosecuted by the NPA. But even such prosecutions are unlikely to stem the tide of corruption which has seemingly become the raison d'être for the implementation of most government programmes.

It is hard not to become depressed and angry by the wanton looting of Covid-19 funds by ANC politicians and their pals. If one makes the mistake of reading widely about corruption in South Africa, it becomes difficult not to conclude that corruption has become the most important reason for the continued existence of the governing party. On a cynical day, it feels as if corruption is the glue that keeps the governing party together and its wealthy donors on board. Without corruption, the party may struggle to survive - both financially and as a political force.

Anti-corruption lectures by a seemingly affable but accountability-shy president who refuses to subject himself to questions at a press conference (as any ordinary democratically elected leader would be required to do) are not going to stem the tide. In the absence of decisive...