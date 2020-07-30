South Africa: Change to Zondo Regulations - a Glimmer of Hope, but It Will Not End Corruption

30 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Pierre De Vos

While the Zondo commission plods along with seemingly no end in sight, President Cyril Ramaphosa has amended its regulations to boost the ability to build winnable cases that could be prosecuted by the NPA. But even such prosecutions are unlikely to stem the tide of corruption which has seemingly become the raison d'être for the implementation of most government programmes.

It is hard not to become depressed and angry by the wanton looting of Covid-19 funds by ANC politicians and their pals. If one makes the mistake of reading widely about corruption in South Africa, it becomes difficult not to conclude that corruption has become the most important reason for the continued existence of the governing party. On a cynical day, it feels as if corruption is the glue that keeps the governing party together and its wealthy donors on board. Without corruption, the party may struggle to survive - both financially and as a political force.

Anti-corruption lectures by a seemingly affable but accountability-shy president who refuses to subject himself to questions at a press conference (as any ordinary democratically elected leader would be required to do) are not going to stem the tide. In the absence of decisive...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.