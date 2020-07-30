South Africa: Police in Ekurhuleni Arrest 20 After Service Delivery Protests Erupt Into Lawlessness

30 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police have intensified deployment and are on high alert since Wednesday evening, 29 July 2020 monitoring closely the areas around Eden Park, Thokoza, Phola Park, and Reiger Park.

This comes after incidents of violence and general lawlessness erupted from what started as sporadic service delivery protests related to electricity cuts in the mentioned areas on Wednesday afternoon, 29 July 2020.

Criminal elements took advantage of the protests and attacked and looted three shops in Eden Park. A warehouse was also torched.

Police have since arrested a total of twenty (20) suspects. Six (6) suspects were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property related to the looting, while fourteen (14) suspects were arrested for contravention of the COVID-19 Disaster Management Act lockdown regulations in relation to the restriction of movement of persons between 21:00 and 04:00.

The situation is currently calm but tense, while police will remain in the area to ensure that no further incidents of violence and criminality erupt.

Police have warned against the incitement of violence by those with criminal intentions, using service delivery protests as an opportunity to commit crime and stir violence amongst communities.

