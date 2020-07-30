South Africa: Ottosdal SAPS Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to Covid-19 Positive Case

30 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities being serviced by the Ottosdal SAPS are advised that this station is currently closed due to one of its member having tested positive for the Covid-19.

The station contact details are not working, but the station can be reached at the following numbers: (018) 5719033 or (018) 5719030

The mobile Community Service Centre is placed next to the detective offices within the station premises.

The police station is undergoing decontamination while members that have come in contact with the infected member are undergoing screening and testing. The community will be informed when the centre will be operational again.

