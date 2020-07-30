Kenya: Michael Joseph Appointed as Safaricom Chairperson

30 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Safaricom has picked its former CEO Michael Joseph as its new board chair effective August 1, 2020, even as he retains his position as Kenya Airways chair.

Joseph replaces Nicholas Ng'ang'a who has retired after being at the helm of the board for a period of 13 years.

The telco's Chief Executive Office Peter Ndegwa in a statement announced that Joseph will have the mandate of handling customer sentiment, greater brand consideration, and to bolster the firm's digital transformation agenda.

"He brings a wealth of skills and industry knowledge given his contribution to the growth of Safaricom from very humble beginnings to becoming one of the most innovative, influential and profitable companies in the East African region," Ndegwa said.

Joseph was the firm's first Chief Executive Officer, a position he took up in July 2000 when the company was re-launched as a joint venture between Vodafone UK and Telkom Kenya.

He joined the firm's board on September 8, 2008.

Under his leadership as CEO, Joseph steered the company from a subscriber base of less than 20,000 to over 16.71 million subscribers.

Last year, Joseph resumed the CEO position, but under an interim capacity, after the death of his successor Bob Collymore.

Currently, Joseph is the Kenya Airways board chair and is also Vodafone's Strategic Advisor, appointed to the Boards of Vodacom Group South Africa, Vodacom Tanzania and Vodacom Mozambique.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.