South Africa: Stormers Playing in Europe a Major Attraction for American Investor

30 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The New York-based investor interested in buying a controlling stake in the business arm of the Western Province Rugby Football Union sees commercial value in the Stormers, but only if they play in Europe.

Marco Masotti has made his fortune in New York City, as tough a place as any to make it, to paraphrase Jay Z. The expat South African from Amanzimtoti is well set to face the challenges of concluding a deal to buy a majority stake in the Stormers because there are few tougher business environments to step into at the moment.

Firstly, the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) has not yet agreed to give Masotti a controlling stake in WP Rugby (WPR) - the professional arm of the union, which the Stormers fall under. Discussions are still ongoing to overcome that major sticking point.

How Masotti convinces a union - currently looking to consolidate its power base under WPRFU president Zelt Marais and his allies in an increasingly fractious environment, by actually giving its decisive power away - will demand all of Masotti's apparently superb negotiating skills.

Secondly, the world of rugby is in flux with the Covid-19 pandemic threatening the existence...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

