South Africa: Western Cape Health Budget Passed in Spite of ANC Objections

It was a case of tit-for-tat in the Western Cape legislature on Thursday as debate raged between the ANC and DA over whether enough had been done in the province to meet the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Western Cape Health MEC, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, on Thursday once again called out the presidency for failing to stick to promises made to support the province in its fight against Covid-19. Mbombo was speaking as her department's Special Adjustment Budget was debated in the provincial legislature.

The budget debate took place following the tabling of Finance MEC David Maynier's "Budget to beat Covid-19", of which health gained R1,8-billion for personal protective equipment, increasing bed capacity, screening and testing.

On Thursday, during departmental budgets, speakers from all parties thanked healthcare workers for their efforts during the pandemic. Mbombo revealed that 37 healthcare professionals had succumbed to Covid-19, over 4,000 had recovered, and there were 513 active cases among healthcare workers in the province.

Addressing the legislature, Mbombo said, "I still maintain history will judge us on how we handled Covid-19 and how we spent taxpayer's money."

