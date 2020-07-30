South Africa: Western Cape Health Budget Passed in Spite of ANC Objections

30 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

It was a case of tit-for-tat in the Western Cape legislature on Thursday as debate raged between the ANC and DA over whether enough had been done in the province to meet the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Western Cape Health MEC, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, on Thursday once again called out the presidency for failing to stick to promises made to support the province in its fight against Covid-19. Mbombo was speaking as her department's Special Adjustment Budget was debated in the provincial legislature.

The budget debate took place following the tabling of Finance MEC David Maynier's "Budget to beat Covid-19", of which health gained R1,8-billion for personal protective equipment, increasing bed capacity, screening and testing.

Read in Daily Maverick: Western Cape unveils 'Covid-19 budget'

On Thursday, during departmental budgets, speakers from all parties thanked healthcare workers for their efforts during the pandemic. Mbombo revealed that 37 healthcare professionals had succumbed to Covid-19, over 4,000 had recovered, and there were 513 active cases among healthcare workers in the province.

Addressing the legislature, Mbombo said, "I still maintain history will judge us on how we handled Covid-19 and how we spent taxpayer's money."

Mbombo said assistance from the national government...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.