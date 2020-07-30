South Africa: A Dream Delayed Is Not One Denied - Caitlin Rooskrantz Still Dreaming of Olympics

analysis

She prepared for most of her life to make an appearance at the 2020 Olympic Games. Now, with the postponement, Caitlin Rooskrantz feels she will have improved even further come 2021.

After 2019 saw her make history and become the first South African artistic gymnast to qualify for the Olympic Games in 15 years, Caitlin Rooskrantz was looking forward to swinging into 2020 with the same momentum. Covid-19 brought that plan to an abrupt halt.

"The Olympics were something I had been preparing for all my life; 2020 was going to be the year. I had made everything kind of work this year in order to fully focus on the Olympic Games," Rooskrantz told Daily Maverick.

In spite of the Olympic Games being postponed, gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz is choosing to remain positive and is still as competitive as ever. Photo supplied.

"I matriculated last year, so I ended up taking a gap year this year to put all my time and energy into the Olympics. So, when they were postponed, I felt like it was quite a hopeless and empty year because, not only was I not studying, I was not going to the Olympics anymore."

However, she's been given...