South Africa: Silver Linings Appear Despite the Fear, Anxiety and Disorder

analysis

South Africa went into a hard lockdown on Friday, 27 March in the hope of blocking the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown was extended, then the country started slowly opening up. Currently, at Level 3 of lockdown, coronavirus cases have spiked, correlating with South Africans' dwindling appetite for following regulations. These reflections are part of a weekly series that monitors stay-at-home life in various neighbourhoods.

A silver lining in the clouds

Rondebosch, Cape Town: Cape Town weather is known for being unpredictable. In the space of a few minutes, sunshine can replace grey, rainy skies. Most recently, scorching heat preceded a bitter cold front. It's frustrating, to say the least. You're often forced to slap on a puffer jacket in 30-degree heat, just in case Mother Nature decides to have a meltdown and leave you drenched. But even if the metaphor is a cliché, it's the clearest example of the current season.

You wake up some days with hope and vigour and, on others, you find out a family member has Covid-19. As a Christian, sometimes my faith is strong but at times I question God's plan with all of this madness. It all seemed so sudden, no forewarning, just...