Malawi: Police Arrest Udf's Ndanga Over Torching of Utm Office Probe

United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesman Ken Ndanga has been arrested on suspicion that he had a hand in the torching of UTM office in Lilongwe which led to loss of three lives, Malawi police have confirmed.

Deputy national police spokesperson Thomeck Nyaude said police were interested to question Ndanga over the matter as part of continued investigations.

Police have also impounded four vehicles suspected to have been used in the attack.

Earlier, Police have arrested four members of a gang that allegedly torched the UTM offices.

Prior to the fresh presidential election, the UTM offices were struck by a petrol bomb. The attack affected late Selemani Tambala's family.

The family was housed in one part of the building. Various stakeholders, including UTM and Human Rights Defenders Coalition demanded justice for the Tambala family.

Nyaude said investigations were still underway.