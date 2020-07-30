Malawi: Court to Rule On Chilima, Chakwera K9bn Legal Fees Monday

30 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Registrar of the High Court Agnes Patemba is this Monday. expected to make a ruling on whether the legal team of President Lazarus Chakwera and veep Saulos Chilima should be paid the staggering K9 billion or not for representing the two in the election case.

One of the lawyers who represented Chilima in the case, Khumbo Soko has confirmed that the ruling has been set for Monday next week.

"The registrar presided over the arbitration on Tuesday. She is currently looking at the objections and she will indeed give her verdict on Monday," said Soko.

The Constitutional Court ordered the state to pay legal costs for Chilima and Chakwera and the legal team for the two put the figure at K9 billion.

However, the state then before the change of government objected to the bill, saying it was too high for the job.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.