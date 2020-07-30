Malawi: Court to Rule On Chilima, Chakwera K9bn Legal Fees Monday

Registrar of the High Court Agnes Patemba is this Monday. expected to make a ruling on whether the legal team of President Lazarus Chakwera and veep Saulos Chilima should be paid the staggering K9 billion or not for representing the two in the election case.

One of the lawyers who represented Chilima in the case, Khumbo Soko has confirmed that the ruling has been set for Monday next week.

"The registrar presided over the arbitration on Tuesday. She is currently looking at the objections and she will indeed give her verdict on Monday," said Soko.

The Constitutional Court ordered the state to pay legal costs for Chilima and Chakwera and the legal team for the two put the figure at K9 billion.

However, the state then before the change of government objected to the bill, saying it was too high for the job.