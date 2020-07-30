Malawi: Police Arrest Chief DPP Cadet Over Theft - Granted Bail

30 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police in Blantyre have arrested opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of youth for the south Yona Mlotha in connection to theft and malicious damage that took place in 2019.

Southern police spokesperson Ramsy Mushani confirmed Mlotha has been arrested and later released on bail.

"He will is answering some questions on some crimes," said Mushani.

His arrest comes a day after police in Luchenza netted 14 cadets of what is called DPP super 16, an elite security of the party which acted as the party's militia group and usually was sent on mission to terrorise those who were then in opposition, the Malawi Congress Party and UTM.

Police have arrested several DPP officials since the party lost the June 23 election.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved.

